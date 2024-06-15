Highest Performances (NASDAQ:HPH) Shares Gap Up to $8.33

Highest Performances Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HPH – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.33, but opened at $8.60. Highest Performances shares last traded at $8.60, with a volume of 404 shares changing hands.
Highest Performances Price Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.93.
About Highest Performances
Highest Performances Holdings Inc engages in the provision of financial technology services in China. The company distributes publicly raised fund and privately raised securities investment fund products through online and offline. It also offers insurance consulting, trust consulting, asset management, wealth management, and other ancillary services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Highest Performances
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Adobe Stock: It’s Not Too Late To Buy The Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Highest Performances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highest Performances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.