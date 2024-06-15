Honda Motor Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:HMC)

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 6,053 call options on the company. This is an increase of 947% compared to the average volume of 578 call options.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Honda Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Honda Motor during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Honda Motor during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 38.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 15,384 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 21.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 56,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 9,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 8.8% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honda Motor stock opened at $32.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.91 and a 200-day moving average of $33.62. Honda Motor has a 1-year low of $29.05 and a 1-year high of $37.90.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.55. Honda Motor had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $36.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Honda Motor will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

