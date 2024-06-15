Honda Motor Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:HMC)

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 6,053 call options on the company. This is an increase of 947% compared to the average volume of 578 call options.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Honda Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on HMC
Institutional Trading of Honda Motor
Honda Motor Stock Up 0.3 %
Honda Motor stock opened at $32.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.91 and a 200-day moving average of $33.62. Honda Motor has a 1-year low of $29.05 and a 1-year high of $37.90.
Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.55. Honda Motor had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $36.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Honda Motor will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Honda Motor Company Profile
Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Honda Motor
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Adobe Stock: It’s Not Too Late To Buy The Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.