Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 10.150-10.450 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 9.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $38.5 billion-$39.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $38.5 billion.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HON. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and set a $215.00 price objective (down from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $218.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $224.75.

NASDAQ HON opened at $208.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $199.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International has a fifty-two week low of $174.88 and a fifty-two week high of $211.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 15.52%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.06%.

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at $10,709,231.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at $10,709,231.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total value of $5,812,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at $41,507,899.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

