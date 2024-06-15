Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.49.

Several research firms have weighed in on HPP. Wolfe Research raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.40 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Wedbush lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down from $9.00) on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, CEO Victor J. Coleman sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total value of $518,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 387,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,006,996.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 13,420 shares of company stock worth $59,912. Corporate insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HPP. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 103,925.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,157 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $4.95 on Friday. Hudson Pacific Properties has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.83. The stock has a market cap of $698.69 million, a PE ratio of -3.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.30.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $214.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.61 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 6.91% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. Research analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12.50%.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

