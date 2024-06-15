Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Director John Mccartney Sells 1,259 Shares

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) Director John Mccartney sold 1,259 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total value of $120,083.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,988 shares in the company, valued at $5,530,895.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

John Mccartney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 3rd, John Mccartney sold 300 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $26,700.00.

On Wednesday, May 1st, John Mccartney sold 300 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $27,018.00.

On Monday, April 1st, John Mccartney sold 300 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total value of $28,914.00.

Huron Consulting Group Price Performance

Shares of HURN stock opened at $94.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.57. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.99 and a 12 month high of $113.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 0.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:HURN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $355.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.80 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HURN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,073,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,378,000 after buying an additional 25,905 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 922,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,994,000 after acquiring an additional 247,218 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 390,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,304 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 233,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,293,000 after purchasing an additional 61,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Huron Consulting Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,438,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HURN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com lowered Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Huron Consulting Group

About Huron Consulting Group

(Get Free Report)

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.