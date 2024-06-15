Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) Price Target Increased to $14.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Craig Hallum from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Get Hut 8 alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HUT. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Hut 8 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Hut 8 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Hut 8 from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Hut 8 from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.58.

Get Our Latest Report on Hut 8

Hut 8 Price Performance

NASDAQ:HUT opened at $11.28 on Friday. Hut 8 has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $22.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 4.61.

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $51.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.60 million. Hut 8 had a negative net margin of 184.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.58%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hut 8 will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hut 8

In other news, CFO Shenif Visram sold 17,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $145,925.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,865 shares in the company, valued at $251,549.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 12.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hut 8

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Triton Wealth Management PLLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hut 8 by 24.9% in the first quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 12,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Hut 8 by 280.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Hut 8 during the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000. AM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hut 8 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $597,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hut 8 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $605,000. 31.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hut 8

(Get Free Report)

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.