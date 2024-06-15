IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Down 4.8%

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $489.72 and last traded at $489.72. 37,254 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 455,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $514.28.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $580.38.

The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $501.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $527.48. The company has a market cap of $41.63 billion, a PE ratio of 48.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.33.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 63.66%. The business had revenue of $964.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.43 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 200 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.80, for a total transaction of $108,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,068.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

