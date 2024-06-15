IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $35.47

Shares of IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$35.47 and traded as high as C$37.23. IGM Financial shares last traded at C$36.88, with a volume of 208,263 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IGM shares. CIBC increased their price objective on IGM Financial from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Securities increased their price target on IGM Financial from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on IGM Financial from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$44.00.

IGM Financial Trading Down 1.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$35.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$35.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.55.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported C$0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.03. IGM Financial had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 27.67%. The firm had revenue of C$811.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$796.65 million. On average, research analysts expect that IGM Financial Inc. will post 3.8664564 EPS for the current year.

IGM Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. IGM Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.66%.

IGM Financial Company Profile

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management and Asset Management segments. The Wealth Management segment offers investments that are focused on providing financial planning and related services; and provides mutual fund management and discretionary portfolio management services.

