Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Raised to Strong-Buy at Scotiabank

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) was upgraded by stock analysts at Scotiabank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

IMO has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Imperial Oil from C$100.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Desjardins increased their price target on Imperial Oil from C$88.00 to C$92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. CIBC increased their price target on Imperial Oil from C$90.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Imperial Oil from C$95.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$93.00 price target on Imperial Oil and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$96.07.

Imperial Oil Stock Down 0.4 %

TSE IMO opened at C$88.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.65, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$47.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.83. Imperial Oil has a one year low of C$63.19 and a one year high of C$101.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$94.34 and a 200-day moving average price of C$85.87.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported C$2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.00 by C$0.23. The firm had revenue of C$12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$15.74 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 9.50%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 9.6175299 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

