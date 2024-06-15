Insider Buying: Brookfield Business Partners LP (TSE:BBU.UN) Director Acquires 2,000 Shares of Stock

Brookfield Business Partners LP (TSE:BBU.UN – Get Free Report) Director Michael James Warren purchased 2,000 shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$20.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,273.40.

Shares of BBU.UN stock opened at C$26.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$26.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$27.29. Brookfield Business Partners LP has a one year low of C$16.86 and a one year high of C$31.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 3.18, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 237.54, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is presently 4.12%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

