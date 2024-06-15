Insider Buying: SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) CEO Purchases 30,715 Shares of Stock

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) CEO Anthony Noto purchased 30,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.48 per share, for a total transaction of $199,033.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 8,121,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,629,549.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Anthony Noto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 23rd, Anthony Noto purchased 28,900 shares of SoFi Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $199,988.00.

On Friday, May 3rd, Anthony Noto purchased 28,775 shares of SoFi Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $198,547.50.

Shares of SOFI opened at $6.46 on Friday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.41 and a fifty-two week high of $11.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $580.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,402,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567,797 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,854,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,398,000 after acquiring an additional 493,707 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,595,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 8,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 384.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 142,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 113,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SOFI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.08.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

