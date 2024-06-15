Insider Selling: Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG) Director Sells 30,900 Shares of Stock

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG – Get Free Report) Director Michael Luzich sold 30,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.56, for a total transaction of C$48,204.00.

On Friday, May 31st, Michael Luzich sold 63,700 shares of Amerigo Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.71, for a total transaction of C$108,927.00.

On Friday, May 24th, Michael Luzich sold 2,900 shares of Amerigo Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.92, for a total transaction of C$5,568.00.

ARG stock opened at C$1.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$253.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 3.25. Amerigo Resources Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$1.10 and a 12 month high of C$2.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.50.

Amerigo Resources last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$60.56 million during the quarter. Amerigo Resources had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amerigo Resources Ltd. will post 0.2187148 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th.

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, engages in the production and sale of copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd.

