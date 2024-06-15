Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Trading Down 1.2%

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $30.14 and last traded at $30.39. Approximately 11,394,219 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 47,180,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.76.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INTC. Wedbush reduced their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $32.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Intel from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.58.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.40. The company has a market capitalization of $129.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Intel had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 52.08%.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,668.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,668.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Millennium Group LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

