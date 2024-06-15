International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Trading Down 0.2%

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $168.40 and last traded at $168.58. 424,834 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 4,561,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $169.00.

IBM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.29.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $172.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.56. The company has a market capitalization of $155.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.53 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.65%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 477,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,045,000 after acquiring an additional 80,474 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 18.1% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 372,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,235,000 after buying an additional 57,170 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 3,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 19,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 6,397 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

