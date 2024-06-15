Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMM) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMM – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $26.82 and last traded at $26.84. Approximately 4,477 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 214% from the average daily volume of 1,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.23.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.30 and its 200-day moving average is $26.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF (QVMM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks that exhibit strong quality, value, and momentum based on a multi-factor score. QVMM was launched on Jun 30, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

