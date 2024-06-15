Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) Shares Sold by American Trust

American Trust cut its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,645 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XMMO. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 79,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 4,730 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XMMO opened at $112.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.25. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $74.39 and a twelve month high of $117.57.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

