Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Announces $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share on Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Invitation Homes has increased its dividend payment by an average of 30.1% annually over the last three years. Invitation Homes has a payout ratio of 141.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Invitation Homes to earn $1.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.3%.

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

INVH opened at $35.49 on Friday. Invitation Homes has a twelve month low of $28.49 and a twelve month high of $36.53. The stock has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a PE ratio of 40.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.61 and its 200-day moving average is $34.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Insider Transactions at Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $646.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.97 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 5.29%. On average, analysts predict that Invitation Homes will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Invitation Homes news, COO Charles D. Young sold 5,000 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $174,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 275,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,594,065.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Cohen Jana Barbe sold 7,200 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $248,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $970,591.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Charles D. Young sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $174,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 275,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,594,065.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INVH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Monday, March 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.12.

Read Our Latest Research Report on INVH

Invitation Homes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.