Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Announces $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share on Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.
Invitation Homes has increased its dividend payment by an average of 30.1% annually over the last three years. Invitation Homes has a payout ratio of 141.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Invitation Homes to earn $1.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.3%.
Invitation Homes Stock Performance
INVH opened at $35.49 on Friday. Invitation Homes has a twelve month low of $28.49 and a twelve month high of $36.53. The stock has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a PE ratio of 40.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.61 and its 200-day moving average is $34.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
Insider Transactions at Invitation Homes
In other Invitation Homes news, COO Charles D. Young sold 5,000 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $174,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 275,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,594,065.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Cohen Jana Barbe sold 7,200 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $248,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $970,591.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Charles D. Young sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $174,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 275,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,594,065.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
INVH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Monday, March 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.12.
Invitation Homes Company Profile
Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.
