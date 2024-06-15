IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Trading Down 2.9% After Insider Selling

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) dropped 2.9% during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $7.70 and last traded at $7.72. Approximately 1,707,696 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 5,933,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.95.

Specifically, CRO Rima Alameddine sold 9,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total transaction of $77,377.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 687,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,427,057.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Thomas G. Kramer sold 4,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $36,372.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 949,614 shares in the company, valued at $7,492,454.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Rima Alameddine sold 9,807 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $77,377.23. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 687,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,427,057.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,353 shares of company stock worth $160,585 over the last quarter. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of IonQ from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of IonQ in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

IonQ Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 2.11.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.07. IonQ had a negative net margin of 671.00% and a negative return on equity of 31.76%. The business had revenue of $7.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IonQ

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IONQ. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in IonQ by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of IonQ by 4.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 36,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of IonQ by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 66,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IonQ by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in IonQ by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

IonQ Company Profile

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Featured Articles

