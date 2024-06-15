IQE (LON:IQE) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.73

IQE plc (LON:IQE – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 24.73 ($0.31) and traded as high as GBX 28.62 ($0.36). IQE shares last traded at GBX 27.60 ($0.35), with a volume of 2,342,236 shares changing hands.

Separately, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 55 ($0.70) price target on shares of IQE in a report on Friday, April 19th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 29.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 24.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.86. The stock has a market cap of £265.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -920.00, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.81.

IQE plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++. The company manufactures and sells compound semiconductor materials for the wireless market which includes radio frequency devices for wireless communications, and photonics market, that includes applications that transmit and sense visible and infrared lights, as well as advanced semiconductor materials related to silicon.

