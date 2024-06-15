IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Shares Gap Up to $9.52

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.52, but opened at $10.07. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima shares last traded at $9.98, with a volume of 38,530 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $730.77 million, a PE ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.09.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 29.02%. The business had revenue of $71.62 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.6303 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.80%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter worth $27,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 44,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Helikon Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 1,266,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,853,000 after acquiring an additional 42,494 shares during the last quarter. 45.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It operates through five segments: Shopping Malls, Offices, Hotels, Sales and Developments, and Others. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes.

