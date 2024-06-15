iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) Shares Bought by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Free Report) by 33.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,041,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 507,878 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF makes up about 0.7% of OLD Mission Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 6.47% of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF worth $35,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 1,973.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 4,093.3% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 11,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 11,625 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $314,000. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 31,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 2,083.7% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 46,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 44,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.59% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Price Performance

EWH opened at $15.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.42 and a 200-day moving average of $16.37. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 1-year low of $14.64 and a 1-year high of $20.12.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

