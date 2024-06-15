iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Acquired by Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC

Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWF. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,848,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,343,593,000 after buying an additional 3,765,550 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 29,857.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,699,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $818,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690,769 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $161,097,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,413,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,641,130,000 after purchasing an additional 341,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 459.7% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 225,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,434,000 after purchasing an additional 185,398 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $363.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $96.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $256.01 and a 12 month high of $363.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $338.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $323.95.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

