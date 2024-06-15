iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC

Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $5,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,434,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 117.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,066,000 after buying an additional 20,212 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 103.5% during the third quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after buying an additional 8,754 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 16.1% during the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,008,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWN stock opened at $148.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $153.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.91. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $124.97 and a 1-year high of $159.85. The firm has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.