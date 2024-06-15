iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Purchased by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 12,666.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter worth $236,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $615,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 399,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,197,000 after purchasing an additional 10,717 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 13.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,622,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 11.4% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

OEF stock opened at $262.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $248.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.76. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $193.00 and a 12 month high of $262.92.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.