iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 225,515 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 108% from the previous session’s volume of 108,168 shares.The stock last traded at $127.40 and had previously closed at $129.47.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.3455 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
