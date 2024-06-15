iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 225,515 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 108% from the previous session’s volume of 108,168 shares.The stock last traded at $127.40 and had previously closed at $129.47.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.3455 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 22,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 4,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

