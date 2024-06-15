Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) to Post Q1 2026 Earnings of $1.12 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Get Itron alerts:

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for Itron in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $1.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.13. The consensus estimate for Itron’s current full-year earnings is $4.00 per share.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $603.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.49 million. Itron had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share.

ITRI has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Itron from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Itron from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Itron from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Itron from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Itron from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Itron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.18.

ITRI opened at $105.98 on Friday. Itron has a twelve month low of $56.11 and a twelve month high of $111.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.91. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.47.

In other news, SVP Christopher E. Ware sold 311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.84, for a total value of $33,227.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,237.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total value of $95,043.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 206,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,444,965.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Christopher E. Ware sold 311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.84, for a total transaction of $33,227.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,237.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,775 shares of company stock valued at $192,613. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITRI. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 9,150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 555 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Itron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Itron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

