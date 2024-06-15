Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Short Interest Update

Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, an increase of 150.5% from the May 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

JAPAY stock opened at $14.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.32. Japan Tobacco has a fifty-two week low of $10.48 and a fifty-two week high of $14.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. Japan Tobacco had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Japan Tobacco will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Japan Tobacco Company Profile

Japan Tobacco Inc, a tobacco company, manufactures and sells tobacco products, pharmaceuticals, and processed foods in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Tobacco Business, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. It offers tobacco products, such as cigarettes, heat-not-burn tobacco products, E-vapor products, fine cut tobacco products, cigars, pipes, smokeless tobacco products, and hookah and kretek products.

