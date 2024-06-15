Jeffrey D. Sexton Sells 651 Shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) Stock

FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Free Report) VP Jeffrey D. Sexton sold 651 shares of FARO Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total value of $12,141.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,575.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ FARO opened at $16.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.42. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.34 and a 12-month high of $24.80.
FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $84.24 million for the quarter. FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 16.09% and a negative net margin of 11.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.12) EPS.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of FARO Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.
FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions worldwide. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to position components; FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points for 3D rendering of an object or area; and FARO Mobile Laser Portfolio provides 3D scanning while attached to other mobile devices, such as drones for metrology, reverse engineering, factory automation, building information modeling, public safety, and other applications.
