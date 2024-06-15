Jeffrey D. Sexton Sells 651 Shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) Stock

FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Free Report) VP Jeffrey D. Sexton sold 651 shares of FARO Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total value of $12,141.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,575.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Get FARO Technologies alerts:

FARO Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FARO opened at $16.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.42. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.34 and a 12-month high of $24.80.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $84.24 million for the quarter. FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 16.09% and a negative net margin of 11.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.12) EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FARO Technologies

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FARO. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 105.1% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 437,589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,413,000 after buying an additional 224,273 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in FARO Technologies by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 493,724 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,124,000 after purchasing an additional 193,757 shares in the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in FARO Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,423,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in FARO Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $3,226,000. Finally, Kent Lake Capital LLC raised its holdings in FARO Technologies by 23.8% during the third quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 650,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,900,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. 97.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of FARO Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FARO

FARO Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions worldwide. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to position components; FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points for 3D rendering of an object or area; and FARO Mobile Laser Portfolio provides 3D scanning while attached to other mobile devices, such as drones for metrology, reverse engineering, factory automation, building information modeling, public safety, and other applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FARO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FARO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.