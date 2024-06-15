Jennifer Newstead Sells 905 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stock

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $452,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,560 shares in the company, valued at $20,280,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, June 4th, Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.00, for a total transaction of $431,685.00.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.69, for a total transaction of $431,404.45.

On Tuesday, May 21st, Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.57, for a total transaction of $423,150.85.

On Tuesday, May 7th, Jennifer Newstead sold 576 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.33, for a total transaction of $268,606.08.

On Tuesday, April 30th, Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.05, for a total transaction of $252,164.25.

On Tuesday, April 23rd, Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.25, for a total transaction of $287,381.25.

On Tuesday, April 16th, Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.59, for a total transaction of $291,675.15.

On Tuesday, April 9th, Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total transaction of $305,370.00.

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.00, for a total transaction of $283,725.00.

On Tuesday, March 26th, Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.29, for a total transaction of $295,594.65.

Shares of META opened at $504.16 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $271.42 and a 1 year high of $531.49. The company has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $480.39 and a 200-day moving average of $441.54.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.39. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $36.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.28 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.49%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 625.0% during the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 68.9% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 411.1% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 92 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 527.3% during the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on META. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $527.00 to $588.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $610.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $585.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $510.41.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

