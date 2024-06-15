JMP Securities Reaffirms “Market Perform” Rating for EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

JMP Securities reissued their market perform rating on shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EPR. Bank of America cut shares of EPR Properties from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of EPR Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.25.

Read Our Latest Report on EPR Properties

EPR Properties Stock Down 0.4 %

EPR Properties Dividend Announcement

NYSE:EPR opened at $40.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.26. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $39.65 and a 52-week high of $49.10. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 8.45 and a current ratio of 8.45.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.48%. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is presently 168.47%.

Institutional Trading of EPR Properties

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in EPR Properties by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 89,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after buying an additional 43,190 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in EPR Properties by 221.6% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 57,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after buying an additional 39,714 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in EPR Properties by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 175,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,479,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in EPR Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,761,000. Finally, Ballast Asset Management LP bought a new stake in EPR Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,861,000. Institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

About EPR Properties

(Get Free Report)

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.