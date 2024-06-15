JOANN (NASDAQ:JOANQ) and Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Head to Head Comparison

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOANQ – Get Free Report) and Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

JOANN has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Big 5 Sporting Goods has a beta of 2.3, suggesting that its stock price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares JOANN and Big 5 Sporting Goods’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JOANN $2.22 billion 0.00 -$200.60 million ($5.81) -0.01 Big 5 Sporting Goods $884.74 million 0.08 -$7.08 million ($0.72) -4.25

Profitability

Big 5 Sporting Goods has lower revenue, but higher earnings than JOANN. Big 5 Sporting Goods is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than JOANN, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares JOANN and Big 5 Sporting Goods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JOANN -11.10% N/A -4.99% Big 5 Sporting Goods -1.82% -6.26% -2.33%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.1% of JOANN shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.0% of Big 5 Sporting Goods shares are owned by institutional investors. 73.4% of JOANN shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of Big 5 Sporting Goods shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for JOANN and Big 5 Sporting Goods, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JOANN 0 0 0 0 N/A Big 5 Sporting Goods 0 1 0 0 2.00

Big 5 Sporting Goods has a consensus target price of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 210.46%. Given Big 5 Sporting Goods’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Big 5 Sporting Goods is more favorable than JOANN.

Summary

Big 5 Sporting Goods beats JOANN on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JOANN

JOANN Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. The company products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; pillow forms; stuffing, batting, and foams; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects. Its products in arts and crafts, home décor, and other categories consist of yarn and yarn accessories, and needlecraft kits and supplies; paper crafting components; craft materials; fine art materials; sewing machines, craft technology, lighting, irons, organizers, and other products; artificial floral products; seasonal décor and entertaining products; home décor accessories; ready-made frames; comprehensive assortment books and magazines; and non-merchandise services. The company offers its products through retail stores, as well as online. The company was formerly known as Jo-Ann Stores Holdings Inc. and changed its name to JOANN Inc. in February 2021. JOANN Inc. was founded in 1943 and is based in Hudson, Ohio. On March 18, 2024, JOANN Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. The company also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation. It also provides private label items, such as shoes, apparel, camping equipment, fishing supplies, and snow sport equipment. The company sells private label merchandise under its trademarks comprising Golden Bear, Harsh, Pacifica, and Rugged Exposure. It also operates an e-commerce platform under the Big 5 Sporting Goods name. Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.

