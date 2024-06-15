John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Earnings Beat

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $43.72 and last traded at $41.99, with a volume of 189288 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.48.

The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.40. John Wiley & Sons had a positive return on equity of 18.20% and a negative net margin of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $468.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

John Wiley & Sons Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is presently -38.46%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Wiley & Sons

In other news, EVP Jay Flynn sold 6,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total value of $237,345.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,238.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WLY. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 3.1% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 11,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 96.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 5.3% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 0.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,761,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. 73.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

John Wiley & Sons Trading Down 1.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.14.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

See Also

