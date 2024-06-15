JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) Price Target to $37.00

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Free Report) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SG. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sweetgreen from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Sweetgreen from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sweetgreen in a report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Sweetgreen from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $29.67.

Sweetgreen Stock Down 6.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SG opened at $31.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.42 and its 200 day moving average is $18.74. Sweetgreen has a 1 year low of $8.64 and a 1 year high of $36.72.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $157.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.02 million. Sweetgreen had a negative return on equity of 20.74% and a negative net margin of 17.15%. Sweetgreen’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sweetgreen will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Sweetgreen

In related news, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 200,000 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $6,260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,100,000 shares in the company, valued at $65,730,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $6,260,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,730,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Adrienne Gemperle sold 6,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total transaction of $210,707.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,674,074.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 440,692 shares of company stock worth $13,738,038 over the last quarter. 21.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sweetgreen

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Sweetgreen by 5.1% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 309,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,821,000 after purchasing an additional 14,948 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Sweetgreen by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 27,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Sweetgreen by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 55,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 17,750 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sweetgreen in the 1st quarter worth $29,105,000. Finally, Teca Partners LP raised its position in Sweetgreen by 2.6% during the first quarter. Teca Partners LP now owns 769,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,430,000 after acquiring an additional 19,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Sweetgreen Company Profile

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Further Reading

