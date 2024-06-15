JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Position Increased by American Trust

American Trust raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 0.6% of American Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. American Trust’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. White Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 19,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 6,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,662,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 15,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,199,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total value of $32,824,927.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,708,426.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total value of $32,824,927.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,708,426.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Elena A. Korablina sold 21,829 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.91, for a total value of $4,167,374.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,860.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 254,485 shares of company stock valued at $47,728,528 over the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.1 %

JPM opened at $193.78 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $135.19 and a 1-year high of $205.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $556.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $194.90 and a 200-day moving average of $183.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $41.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.