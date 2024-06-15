Kellanova (NYSE:K) Receives $61.85 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.85.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on K shares. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Kellanova from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Kellanova from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Kellanova from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Kellanova from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kellanova

In other news, SVP Nicolas Amaya sold 9,800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $588,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,191 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,572,769.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total value of $4,326,458.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,231,238 shares in the company, valued at $2,904,579,145.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 865,600 shares of company stock valued at $50,754,708 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zhang Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Kellanova by 0.8% during the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 21,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kellanova by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in Kellanova by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its position in shares of Kellanova by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 5,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kellanova Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $57.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.50. Kellanova has a 52-week low of $47.63 and a 52-week high of $68.69.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 37.07% and a net margin of 6.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.90%.

Kellanova Company Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

