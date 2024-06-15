Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) VP John Wayne Witt Sells 579 Shares

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) VP John Wayne Witt sold 579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total value of $14,110.23. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,618.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kennametal Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of Kennametal stock opened at $23.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.42. Kennametal Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.08 and a 52 week high of $30.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.72.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Kennametal had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $515.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kennametal Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Kennametal from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Kennametal from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kennametal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kennametal

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Kennametal by 119.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kennametal during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Kennametal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Kennametal by 191.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kennametal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

See Also

