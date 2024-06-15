KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) PT Lowered to $17.50

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.00 to $17.50 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on KEY. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on KeyCorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KeyCorp presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.97.

KeyCorp Trading Down 2.1 %

KeyCorp stock opened at $13.36 on Friday. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $15.86. The company has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.40.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.80%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KeyCorp

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in KeyCorp by 3,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 79.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

