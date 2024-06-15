Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Trading Down 0.6%

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.72 and last traded at $19.77. 1,358,209 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 13,514,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering raised Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $43.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.06.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $987,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 259,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,116,612.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $4,328,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 345,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,494,537.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $987,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 259,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,116,612.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinder Morgan

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 65,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 7,912 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 533,348 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,843,000 after buying an additional 54,184 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 190.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 527,280 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,742,000 after acquiring an additional 346,000 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 285.7% during the 4th quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 1,080,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,051,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,032,483 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,265,000 after acquiring an additional 89,312 shares during the period. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

