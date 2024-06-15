Kinder Morgan Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:KMI)

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 35,351 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 134% compared to the typical volume of 15,105 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on KMI shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $987,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 259,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,116,612.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $987,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 259,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,116,612.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $4,328,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 345,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,494,537.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 15.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 199,888,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,665,963,000 after purchasing an additional 27,254,172 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at $409,063,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 29.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,438,556 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $355,451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870,444 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at $87,627,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 2,463.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,443,792 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $73,678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $19.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.06. Kinder Morgan has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $20.07. The firm has a market cap of $43.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.92.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.55%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

