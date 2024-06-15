Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Gap Up to $2.86

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.86, but opened at $2.96. Kingsoft Cloud shares last traded at $2.88, with a volume of 21,374 shares.

KC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CLSA raised shares of Kingsoft Cloud from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.40 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Kingsoft Cloud from $3.40 to $3.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kingsoft Cloud presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.55.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.99 and its 200 day moving average is $3.13.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 27.62% and a negative return on equity of 25.61%. The business had revenue of $245.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KC. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the third quarter valued at approximately $677,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 328,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 33,411 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 15,913 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the fourth quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,126 shares during the last quarter. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations primarily in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, network, database, big data, security, storage, and delivery solutions.

