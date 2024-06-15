Kitwave Group (LON:KITW) Trading Up 0.2%

Kitwave Group plc (LON:KITW – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 358.50 ($4.57) and last traded at GBX 352.60 ($4.49). Approximately 200,775 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 173,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 352 ($4.48).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 455 ($5.79) price target on shares of Kitwave Group in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of £247.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,356.15 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 367.77 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 318.34.

Kitwave Group plc engages in the wholesale business in the United Kingdom. It operates in three divisions: Ambient, Frozen & Chilled, and Foodservice. The Ambient division supplies confectionery, soft drinks, crisps and snacks, and tobacco. This division serves independent convenience stores, vending operators, national retailers, and other UK wholesalers.

