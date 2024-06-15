Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF) Stake Lowered by One Fin Capital Management LP

One Fin Capital Management LP reduced its stake in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Knife River makes up 5.7% of One Fin Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. One Fin Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.40% of Knife River worth $14,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Knife River by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 211,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,982,000 after acquiring an additional 19,125 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Knife River by 87.6% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 49,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after buying an additional 23,022 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Knife River by 115.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 136,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,034,000 after buying an additional 73,147 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Knife River by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,398,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,546,000 after buying an additional 199,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knife River during the fourth quarter valued at $6,130,000. 80.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KNF stock opened at $68.97 on Friday. Knife River Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.53 and a fifty-two week high of $83.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25.

Knife River ( NYSE:KNF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.04). Knife River had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $329.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($516.50) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Knife River Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on KNF. Wolfe Research began coverage on Knife River in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Knife River from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Knife River has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.20.

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

