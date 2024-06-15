Komodo 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.31 Million (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 15th. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00000583 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. Komodo has a total market cap of $52.56 million and $2.31 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.77 or 0.00043412 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00034365 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00011037 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000340 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 140,045,842 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

