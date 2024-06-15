KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KEUA) Stock Price Down 3.6%

KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KEUA – Get Free Report) were down 3.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.09 and last traded at $23.19. Approximately 4,626 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 8,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.05.
KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.05.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KEUA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 0.26% of KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.
KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF Company Profile
The KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF (KEUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IHS Markit Carbon EUA index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted EUA carbon credit futures index. KEUA was launched on Oct 5, 2021 and is managed by KraneShares.
