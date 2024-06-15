Kristen Williams Sells 7,452 Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Stock

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) insider Kristen Williams sold 7,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $211,487.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,912 shares in the company, valued at $2,920,642.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $28.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 0.87. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.33 and a fifty-two week high of $41.65.
Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $167.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.43 million. Analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCRX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,113,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,413,000 after purchasing an additional 14,960 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,084,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,332,000 after purchasing an additional 285,045 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,411,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,633,000 after purchasing an additional 17,949 shares during the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth $40,488,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 2.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,172,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,250,000 after purchasing an additional 26,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.
Pacira BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves.
