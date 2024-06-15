L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.06

Shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $24.06 and traded as high as $24.89. L.B. Foster shares last traded at $24.31, with a volume of 25,510 shares.

Get L.B. Foster alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on FSTR shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of L.B. Foster from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of L.B. Foster from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on L.B. Foster

L.B. Foster Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $266.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.06.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $124.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.34 million. L.B. Foster had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 3.19%. Research analysts predict that L.B. Foster will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On L.B. Foster

An institutional investor recently raised its position in L.B. Foster stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Free Report) by 760.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in L.B. Foster were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

L.B. Foster Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Rail, Technologies, and Services; and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors, as well as used rails; rail accessories, such as rack spikes, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; insulated rail joints and related accessories; fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for L.B. Foster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L.B. Foster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.