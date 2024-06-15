Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Lands’ End from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Lands’ End Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Lands’ End stock opened at $14.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $452.93 million, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 2.79. Lands’ End has a fifty-two week low of $5.98 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.69.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $514.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.30 million. Lands’ End had a negative net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 3.57%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lands’ End will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lands’ End

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Lands’ End by 334.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,912 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Lands’ End by 65.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Lands’ End in the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Lands’ End in the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Lands’ End by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. 37.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lands’ End

Lands' End, Inc operates as a digital retailer of casual clothing, swimwear, outerwear, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, International, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company also sells uniform and logo apparel.

