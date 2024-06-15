Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) Shares Down 3.4%

Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.42. 116,862 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 187% from the average session volume of 40,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.67.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Latch stock. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH – Free Report) by 169.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,013,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 638,053 shares during the quarter. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.71% of Latch worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Latch, Inc operates as an enterprise technology company in the United States and Canada. The company offers LatchOS, an operating system that extends smart access, delivery and guest management, smart home and sensors, connectivity, and personalization and services. Its software products include Latch Resident Mobile Applications, Latch Manager Web, and the Latch Manager Mobile Applications.

