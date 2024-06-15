LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Hits New 12-Month Low at $8.17

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.17 and last traded at $8.18, with a volume of 368928 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.46.

Get LegalZoom.com alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James began coverage on LegalZoom.com in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LegalZoom.com

LegalZoom.com Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.13.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The company had revenue of $174.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.87 million. LegalZoom.com had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 19.47%. On average, analysts expect that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LegalZoom.com

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LZ. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in LegalZoom.com by 7.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,935,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,918,000 after buying an additional 1,158,252 shares in the last quarter. Technology Crossover Management IX Ltd. lifted its position in LegalZoom.com by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Technology Crossover Management IX Ltd. now owns 16,396,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,240 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP grew its stake in LegalZoom.com by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 5,734,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,798,000 after buying an additional 135,517 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,818,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,282,000 after buying an additional 1,843,427 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,836,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,177,000 after buying an additional 195,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

About LegalZoom.com

(Get Free Report)

LegalZoom.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company's platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LegalZoom.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LegalZoom.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.