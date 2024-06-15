Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Coverage Initiated at OTR Global

OTR Global assumed coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a positive rating on the blue-jean maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on LEVI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Levi Strauss & Co. currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $20.56.

Levi Strauss & Co. Trading Down 2.3 %

Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $22.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.82. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52 week low of $12.41 and a 52 week high of $24.34. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 73.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The blue-jean maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.84%.

Insider Activity

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, major shareholder Bradley J. Haas sold 23,041 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $461,050.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, major shareholder Bradley J. Haas sold 23,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $461,050.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David A. Friedman sold 10,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $208,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 169,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,380,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 830,719 shares of company stock worth $18,426,020 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.0% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,129 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 19,900 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,297 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 110,756 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.4% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 152,262 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.

